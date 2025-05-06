State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Takes Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

