VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 268,318 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

