Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

