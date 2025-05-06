Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $383.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.