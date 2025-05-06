BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BrightView by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BrightView by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BV stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

