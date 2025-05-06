Everest Management Corp. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 128,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

