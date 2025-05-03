PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

PayPal stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

