First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gogo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market cap of $991.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne acquired 30,173 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

