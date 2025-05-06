MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,630. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,904.50. This trade represents a 19.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

