MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $14,937,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 154,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CDRE opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

