First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,833 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of EZCORP worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

