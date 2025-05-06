Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

