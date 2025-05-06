First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1,517.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 458,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 430,303 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

