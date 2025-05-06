Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 664.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,283,000 after buying an additional 1,357,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,530,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $404,406.64. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,684,776.80. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,883 shares of company stock valued at $467,538. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.