MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,123 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $574,587. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAS stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.