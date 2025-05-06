Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

