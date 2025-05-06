Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $165,326,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZG opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

