JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,110,000 after buying an additional 1,447,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117,257 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,694,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,849,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

