Barclays PLC Has $15.08 Million Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Duolingo worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $326.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

