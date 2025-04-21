Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $72,512,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.