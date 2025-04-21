WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $58,855,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

