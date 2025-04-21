XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.73.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

