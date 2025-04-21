Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Cut by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $5,840,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.44 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

