Mariner LLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

