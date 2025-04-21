SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $459,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

