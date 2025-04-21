Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.