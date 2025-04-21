Mariner LLC Sells 15,847 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 301.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Veralto by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

