Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $97.84 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.