Bank of Montreal Can Has $674,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APAM opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

