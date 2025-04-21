Barclays PLC Buys 47,194 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $477,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,619,874.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

