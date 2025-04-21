XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.