CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,077,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.