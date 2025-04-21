Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

