XTX Topco Ltd Buys 61,875 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 target price (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

