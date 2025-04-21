Walleye Capital LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,010,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,370,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,753.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.