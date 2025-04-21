26,922 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 291,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 514,754 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.