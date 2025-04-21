EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

