CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $9,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE UI opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.88. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

