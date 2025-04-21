CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $9,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE UI opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.88. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

