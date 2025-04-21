Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 972 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.