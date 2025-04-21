Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.09 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

