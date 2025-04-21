Barclays PLC Acquires 62,576 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $7,470,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

