Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.