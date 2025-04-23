Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

