Invesco Ltd. Sells 70,439 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navient by 757.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Navient Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.