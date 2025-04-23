Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.