Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,064,000 after buying an additional 355,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 730,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281,212 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

