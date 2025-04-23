Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Diodes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

