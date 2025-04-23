Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $83,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Barclays boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

