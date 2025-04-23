Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

