Townsquare Capital LLC Has $268,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

